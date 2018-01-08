Syntel (SYNT) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Syntel (NASDAQ: SYNT) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Syntel to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Syntel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Syntel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Syntel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syntel 2 6 2 0 2.00 Syntel Competitors 768 4629 7385 175 2.54

Syntel currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 12.18%. Given Syntel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Syntel is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Syntel has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syntel’s peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syntel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Syntel $966.55 million -$57.38 million 11.55 Syntel Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 253.11

Syntel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Syntel. Syntel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Syntel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syntel 18.64% -137.94% 36.93% Syntel Competitors -22.69% -278.93% -5.08%

Summary

Syntel peers beat Syntel on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc. (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom. Syntel provides a range of services to its customers through its IT services, including Managed Services, Digital One and through its KPO services. Through its Managed Services offering, the Company provides software applications development, maintenance, testing, IT infrastructure, cloud and migration services. Through its SyntBots platform, the Company delivers internally developed automation capabilities that improve the productivity and quality of its Managed Services offerings. The Company’s Digital One service line centralizes the delivery of digital architecture, Web and mobile applications, user experience, Big Data, analytics, social and Internet of Things services.

