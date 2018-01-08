Symrise (SY1) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €58.00 ($69.05) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($92.86) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($76.19) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. equinet set a €67.00 ($79.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($71.43) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($79.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.25 ($78.87).

Shares of Symrise (FRA:SY1) opened at €72.94 ($86.83) on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €54.35 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €73.32 ($87.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $9,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through two segments, Flavor & Nutrition and Scent & Care. The Flavor & Nutrition segment provides flavorings, which are used in alcoholic, non-alcoholic, dried and instant beverages, soups, sauces, ready-made meals, instant noodles, and meat products; seasonings for snacks; and products for sweets, chocolates, chewing gum, baked goods, cereals, ice cream, and milk products.

