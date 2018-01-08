Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sussex Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.7122714987829 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sussex Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Sussex Bancorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. equities analysts predict that Sussex Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Sussex Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Sussex Bancorp news, EVP Sergio Enzo Musacchio sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $31,557.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.

