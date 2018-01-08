Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS SUBCY ) opened at $16.35 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $5,352.50, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Subsea 7 SA is a provider of seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry. The Company’s segments include SURF and Conventional, i-Tech Services and Corporate. The SURF and Conventional segment includes Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) activities related to the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and installation of systems offshore, including the long-term Pipelay Support Vessel (PLSV) contracts in Brazil, and conventional services, including the fabrication, installation, extension and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water environments.

