SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA:XOP) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,991,242 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 59,434,333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,551,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA XOP) opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,740.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod.’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 204,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

