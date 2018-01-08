SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Increased by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $60,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA SPY ) opened at $273.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285,210.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.27. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $224.96 and a 52 week high of $273.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.3513 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -328.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

