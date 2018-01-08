Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) Stock Price

News headlines about Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3074771754679 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM) traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,025. The company has a market capitalization of $190.80, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.73. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peregrine Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peregrine Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Peregrine) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Peregrine, which is engaged in the research and development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer, and Avid, which is engaged in providing contract manufacturing services for third party customers on a fee-for-service basis while also supporting its internal drug development efforts.

