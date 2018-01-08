Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Share Price

Media stories about Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.0615532678385 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE NMM) opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.24 and a beta of 1.84. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.19.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

