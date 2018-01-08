Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Acacia Research (ACTG) Stock Price

News headlines about Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9086819410837 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Acacia Research (ACTG) traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,850. The stock has a market cap of $197.36, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACTG. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

