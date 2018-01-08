Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Hackett Group (HCKT) Share Price

Headlines about The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Hackett Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5552300803405 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ HCKT) opened at $15.84 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $453.91, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

