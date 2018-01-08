Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Antero Resources (AR) Share Price

News coverage about Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Antero Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.5873231119226 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) opened at $19.44 on Monday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6,135.91, a PE ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $775.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 10,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $209,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 82,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,654,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

