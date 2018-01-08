Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Endeavour Silver (EXK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endeavour Silver earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the mining company an impact score of 46.1088732504049 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE EXK) opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.82, a PE ratio of 123.50 and a beta of -0.15. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

