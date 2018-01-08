Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($58.33) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($58.33) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.30 ($64.64) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.77 ($62.82) price objective on Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.97 ($58.29).

Shares of Societe Generale (GLE) opened at €45.08 ($53.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,420.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.66. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of €40.65 ($48.39) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($62.21).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

