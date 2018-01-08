Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Decreases By 35.8%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,197,316 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 6,538,909 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,463,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) opened at $6.73 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,618.37, a P/E ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Research & Management LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

