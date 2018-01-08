Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 21,813 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 795,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Howard Weil lowered ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,513.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at $56.88 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68,000.95, a PE ratio of -30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

