Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after buying an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $498,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 539.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,918,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $228,504,000 after buying an additional 3,305,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,417,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,505,491,000 after buying an additional 1,953,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Mutty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $170,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock valued at $28,559,521. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Co. ( SBUX ) opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 53.34% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 9th. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.32 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/sandy-spring-bank-trims-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.