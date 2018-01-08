Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Gabelli

Equities researchers at Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $947.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $45.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 554.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 234.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.
