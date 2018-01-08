Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Gabelli

Equities researchers at Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $947.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 554.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 234.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

