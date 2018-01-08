Ryerson (RYI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0222486482139 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ryerson (NYSE RYI) opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.86, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.93. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.35 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

