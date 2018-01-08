RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of RYB Education (RYB) traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,575. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth about $5,757,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the third quarter worth about $10,688,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RYB Education (RYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/ryb-education-ryb-downgraded-by-morgan-stanley-to-equal-weight.html.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is engaged in providing early childhood education services in China. The Company develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services. The Company promotes and sells its self-developed and third party products and services through its franchisees and Hong Shan Enable Alliance participants for their further distribution and directly to number of families.The Company kindergarten offers preschool education to 2-6-year-old children.

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.