Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,165 Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Miller Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 1,000 shares of Miller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Miller Industries, Inc. ( MLR ) opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.36 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company manufactures the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. It has domestic manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and foreign manufacturing operations in France and the United Kingdom.

