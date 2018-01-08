RTI Surgical (RTIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of RTI Surgical (RTIX) traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 415,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.70, a P/E ratio of -63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.34. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the third quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 85.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2,850.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 138.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

