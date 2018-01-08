Reviewing Horizon Therapeutics (HPTX) and The Competition

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HPTX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Horizon Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics 23.13% 21.30% 15.42% Horizon Therapeutics Competitors -13,486.12% -54.03% -24.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,533.00 Horizon Therapeutics Competitors $584.27 million $101.79 million 58.03

Horizon Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Therapeutics. Horizon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Therapeutics Competitors 145 813 1799 60 2.63

As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Horizon Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics competitors beat Horizon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Hyperion Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat disorders in the areas of orphan diseases. The Company’s products include RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid, BUPHENYL and AMMONAPS (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder. The Company’s products are used to lower ammonia in the blood. RAVICTI is used to treat urea cycle disorders (UCD). BUPHENYL is indicated as an adjunctive therapy in the chronic management of patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS). The Company sells BUPHENYL under the brand name AMMONAPS in Europe and the Middle East.

