Reviewing Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM.A) and INTL Fcstone (INTL)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE: AGM.A) and INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, INTL Fcstone has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and INTL Fcstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 20.84% 15.36% 0.50% INTL Fcstone 0.02% 1.41% 0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and INTL Fcstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A INTL Fcstone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and INTL Fcstone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage N/A N/A N/A $7.43 9.72 INTL Fcstone $29.42 billion 0.03 $6.40 million $0.33 131.97

INTL Fcstone has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INTL Fcstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of INTL Fcstone shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of INTL Fcstone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INTL Fcstone beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans. The loans eligible for the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac include mortgage loans secured by first liens on agricultural real estate, including part-time farms and rural housing (comprising the assets eligible for the Farm & Ranch line of business).

About INTL Fcstone

INTL Fcstone Inc. is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants. The Global Payments segment provides global payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses, as well as charities and non-governmental organizations and government organizations. The Securities segment provides solutions that facilitate cross-border trading. The Physical Commodities segment consists of its physical precious metals trading and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The CES segment seeks to provide clearing and execution of exchange-traded futures and options for the institutional and trader market segments.

