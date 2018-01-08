Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Corp Increased by Analyst (ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE ASC) traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.73, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 32.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/q4-2018-eps-estimates-for-ardmore-shipping-corp-increased-by-analyst-asc.html.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.