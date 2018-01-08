Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Decreased by US Capital Advisors (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16,160.00, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $205,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

