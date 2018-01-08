Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Sonic Co. Issued By Jefferies Group (SONC)

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Sonic in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sonic’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sonic had a net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Sonic (NASDAQ SONC) opened at $28.03 on Monday. Sonic has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,094.68, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,984,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic by 3,507.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 408,480 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Sonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonic by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 296,665 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sonic by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 234,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,389 shares during the period.
In other Sonic news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,187,659 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $103,530.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,061,699 shares in the company, valued at $29,950,528.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,587 shares of company stock worth $4,537,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Sonic
Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.
