Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Sonic Co. Issued By Jefferies Group (SONC)

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Sonic in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sonic’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Sonic alerts:

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sonic had a net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sonic in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sonic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of Sonic (NASDAQ SONC) opened at $28.03 on Monday. Sonic has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,094.68, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,984,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic by 3,507.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 408,480 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Sonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonic by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 296,665 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sonic by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 234,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,389 shares during the period.

In other Sonic news, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,187,659 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Richardson III sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $103,530.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,061,699 shares in the company, valued at $29,950,528.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,587 shares of company stock worth $4,537,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Sonic Co. Issued By Jefferies Group (SONC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/q2-2018-earnings-forecast-for-sonic-co-issued-by-jefferies-group-sonc.html.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.