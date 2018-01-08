Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pepsico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Pepsico news, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,370,328.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pepsico stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Pepsico, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $118.67. 2,714,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pepsico has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $167,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

