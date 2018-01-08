People's United Financial (PBCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. People’s United is steadily growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near future, given its strong balance sheet position. Also, People’s United’s improving credit quality and easing margin pressure are tailwinds. However, escalating expenses despite undertaking initiatives to curb costs remain a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBCT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of People's United Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

People's United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT ) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 2,132,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,800. People's United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. People's United Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that People's United Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People's United Financial news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 43,450 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $811,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 10,000 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,338 shares of company stock worth $13,796,084 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in People's United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in People's United Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,586,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 218,694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in People's United Financial during the third quarter worth $416,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 67,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

