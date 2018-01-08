Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Financial Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4941604189451 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $351.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.05” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/peoples-financial-services-pfis-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-05.html.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors, LLC. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.