PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Director Sells $237,900.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $826,488.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Botein also recently made the following trade(s):

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) opened at $23.80 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $554.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $250.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.59 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

