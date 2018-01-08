Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $1.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pengrowth Energy Trust is a Canadian energy trust with crude oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and offshore the East Coast of Canada. “

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Pengrowth Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Pengrowth Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. AltaCorp Capital raised Pengrowth Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Pengrowth Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pengrowth Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy ( NYSE:PGH ) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $495.64, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGH. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 42,924,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,713,000 after buying an additional 678,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 127.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 105,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 59,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,217,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pengrowth Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/pengrowth-energy-pgh-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pengrowth Energy (PGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.