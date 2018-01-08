Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 348 ($4.65) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 335 ($4.48) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.35) price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 235 ($3.14) to GBX 290 ($3.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 211 ($2.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 299.29 ($4.00).

Shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.18) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.68 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.80 ($4.53). The company has a market capitalization of $5,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.86.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,944.90 ($6,611.71).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

