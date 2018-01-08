Otonomy (OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Otonomy ( NASDAQ OTIC ) opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.33. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 7,899.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 13.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

