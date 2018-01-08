Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Orthopediatrics (KIDS) traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 58,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.38. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a United States-based medical device company. The Company designs, develops and commercializes orthopedic implants and instruments to meet the specialized needs of pediatric surgeons and their patients. It operates through the OrthoPediatrics segment, which designs, develops and markets implants and devices for children with orthopedic problems.

