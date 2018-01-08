Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get ORIENT O/SEAS INTL alerts:

ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OTCMKTS:OROVY) opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ORIENT O/SEAS INTL has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $47.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OROVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/orient-oseas-intl-orovy-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENT O/SEAS INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENT O/SEAS INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.