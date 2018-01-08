Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.
Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ ORIG) traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 166,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
About Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New
Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.