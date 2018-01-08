Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $16,033,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $1,122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,666 shares of company stock worth $34,072,567. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $97,320.00, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

