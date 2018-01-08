Northland Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Premier African Minerals (PREM)

Northland Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PREM. Beaufort Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Capital Partners restated a corporate rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.17).

Premier African Minerals (PREM) opened at GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Friday.

Premier African Minerals Limited (Premier) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties on the African continent. The Company’s flagship project, RHA Tungsten is located in Zimbabwe. Premier holds claims to several of other prospective projects in Zimbabwe, which include the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum pegmatites at Fort Rixon, Tinde Fluorspar, Globe multi-element and graphite, and Rare Earth Elements at Katete.

