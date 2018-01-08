Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Venture Life Group (VLG)

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 94 ($1.26) target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 100.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Venture Life Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Northland Capital Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 94 ($1.26) target price on shares of Venture Life Group in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.63) on Monday. Venture Life Group has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of $10.74 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,560.00.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc is an international consumer self-care company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the ageing population. Its segments include Brands, which includes sales of branded healthcare and cosmetics products direct to retailers and under distribution agreements, and Manufacturing, which includes sales of products and services under contract development and manufacturing agreements.

