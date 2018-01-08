Northern Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 627 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 865% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

In related news, Chairman Frederick H. Waddell sold 177,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $17,020,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 18,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $1,834,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,382 shares of company stock worth $31,182,013. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Advisers LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC now owns 302,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 235,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS ) opened at $102.00 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23,200.00, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

