Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE NSC) traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. 1,573,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,175. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $42,999.58, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 6,175 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.61, for a total value of $800,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 3,568 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $474,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,148 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

