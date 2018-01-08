Nomura (NMR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Shares of Nomura (NYSE NMR) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 439,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,375. Nomura has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,716.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.
