Nomura (NMR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Nomura (NYSE NMR) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 439,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,375. Nomura has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,716.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,729,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

