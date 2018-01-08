Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Sunday, September 10th.

Shares of Nielsen (NLSN) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. 4,764,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,975. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12,820.00, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $110,910.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dwight Barns purchased 13,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $502,438.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,139,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,253,000 after acquiring an additional 229,675 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3,246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 51,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

