New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Vital Therapies Inc (VTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Vital Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Therapies by 261.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 168,705 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vital Therapies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,603,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTL shares. BidaskClub raised Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vital Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Vital Therapies Inc ( NASDAQ VTL ) opened at $6.30 on Monday. Vital Therapies Inc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.90, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 5.12.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,520,000. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc is a biotherapeutic company. The Company is focused on developing a human hepatic cell-based treatment targeting acute forms of liver failure. Its product candidate, the ELAD System, is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy designed to allow the patient’s liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

