NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NeoPhotonics earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9375293137198 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

NeoPhotonics ( NPTN ) opened at $6.89 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/neophotonics-nptn-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.