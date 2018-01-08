Nanometrics (NANO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of Nanometrics (NANO) traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 188,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,075. Nanometrics has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $667.51, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanometrics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $367,324.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,604.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $563,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,781 shares of company stock worth $945,656. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NANO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 72.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 880,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 370,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 892.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 396,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 356,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 134.9% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 351,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 201,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 160,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

