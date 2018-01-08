Mothercare (MTC) Price Target Cut to GBX 40

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mothercare to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.47) in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.38) target price on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 106.60 ($1.43).

Shares of Mothercare (LON MTC) opened at GBX 45.53 ($0.61) on Monday. Mothercare has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $105.94 and a P/E ratio of -1,138.13.

In other Mothercare news, insider Glyn Hughes bought 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,626.16 ($66,354.00). Also, insider Mark Newton-Jones bought 150,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($133,021.90).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc is a retailer for parents and young children. The principal activity of the Company is to operate as a specialist omni-channel retailer, franchisor and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands. The Company’s operating segments include the UK business and the International business.

