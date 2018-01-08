Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 1,785,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,475. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,640.00, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

