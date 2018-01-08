Moog (MOG.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion, fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace, defense and industrial markets. It operates through five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. The Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft and provides aftermarket support. The Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites and space vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance. The Industrial Systems segment designs and manufactures electric pitch controls and blade monitoring systems for wind turbines and also supplies electromechanical motion simulation bases. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy & enteral clinical nutrition. “

Get Moog alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOG.A. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Moog ( MOG.A ) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,138.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.82.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/moog-mog-a-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.