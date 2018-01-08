Moller Financial Services Has $734,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Moller Financial Services lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.9% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 379,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 246,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 249,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Chairman John Leonard Flannery purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 575,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,964.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $2,183,220. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) opened at $18.54 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160,780.47, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morningstar restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

